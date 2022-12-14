Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has told patients with appointments today to attend, despite the industrial action taking place.
Anyone with an appointment or scheduled treatment at one of their sites "should attend as normal, unless told otherwise," a health board spokesperson said.
"There is no need to get in touch to check whether an existing appointment or treatment is going ahead on or around the day of action. If there are any changes or the need to rearrange we will contact patients directly with alternative dates."
The health has also announced an extension to visiting hours from 10am to 8pm over the Christmas period at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Wrexham Maelor Hospital. Separate visiting arrangements are in place for those visiting maternity units.
"Thank you for your understanding ahead of the planned industrial action and thank you to our staff for their dedication and commitment during this time.