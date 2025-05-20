An event in Tywyn to support people with dementia was well-attended.
The event, called Living Better with Dementia in North Wales, took place on Friday, 16 May, at the Magic Lantern Cinema in Tywyn.
“Noth Wales Police and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board proudly continued their joint working along with Dementia Gwynedd to bring a film screening and post film discussion of policing and health issues that may affect people living with dementia,” a Magic Lantern spokesperson explained.
“Admission was free and a buffet included.
“Seventy-five people came and it was a fabulous event.”