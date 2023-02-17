So, it is indeed my strongly opposed ethical standpoint that prompted me to respond to Mr Daniel’s original letter. In fact I regarded some of Mr Daniel’s statements in response to Louisa Eastland’s courageous article A right to die (Cambrian News, 23 November) such as: ‘one wonders whether she has reflected sufficiently on the implications of her wish as regards the wider society’ and ’things might turn out not to be as bad as she thinks she will’ so incredibly patronising and insensitive that I felt the need not just to correct some of the misinformation in Mr Daniel’s letter, but especially to convey to Louisa my message of support.