Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue team members have been looking back on a busy period for their volunteers.
In a round-up of their recent call-outs, the team said on social media that 10 team members were deployed to assist two people who got lost coming down from Mynydd Sygyn, above Beddgelert.
Another call saw Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team assist with two casualties on the Watkin path.
A lost male near Croesor resulted in a callout and team deployment to base but stood down when the person made contact upon reaching safety.
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team assist requested with two males who had become lost and unable to find their way off Crib Goch. Three team members walked them back down.
The team was also deployed to assist a male who had taken a 40m fall on a path above the Stwlan Dam.
He had sustained multiple injuries including head lacerations, seven stable vertebral breaks and a broken finger.
A mountain rescue spokesperson said: “A big thank you to neighbouring team South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team who assisted us and Rescue 936 for their ongoing support and emergency evacuation of the casualty.”
Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team assisted again with a woman who had sustained an ankle injury on the Rhyd Ddu path. The team, already gathered at base for Monday night training were deployed to carry the casualty down to a nearby track then driven back to the Rhyd Ddu car park, and onward to Ysbyty Gwynedd by her family.
Finally, multi-agency assistance was requested to rescue a young male on the cliffs below Criccieth Castle. The team was deployed to assist Coastguard team alongside North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, North Wales Police, Criccieth RNLI, the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter, Rescue 936.
