North Wales Police Gwynedd South received over 290 calls during the last few days of June and first few days of July.
Incidents include a 37-year-old man from Criccieth being arrested, subsequently charged and remanded on 28 June after making off without payment at a petrol station.
He will appear in Court again on 12 August.
Benjamin Evans of Blaenau Ffestiniog appeared in court on 30 June having been remanded into police custody following his arrest for threats to kill.
He was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service and later sentenced to 52 weeks imprisonment.
Police are investigating a female for offences of obstructing police and assisting an offender following her actions in assisting the male in evading police.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.