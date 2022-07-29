Paying a visit to the Royal Welsh for the first time

The atmosphere is electric, and everyone was so friendly and willing to talk about their products, their services and themselves. It was fascinating! And, if like me, you love a freebie, then the Royal Welsh Show is the place to go. I tasted some lovely cheese, quaffed some whisky and wine (shh, don’t tell the boss!) and came home loaded down with pens, badges, keyrings, sunglasses and a big, bright orange beach ball. What could be better than that?!