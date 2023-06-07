Natural Resources Wales (NRW) LIFE Welsh Raised Bogs Project has installed low level contour bunding for the first time on Cors Goch.
The new images show restoration methods are having an immediate and remarkable difference on natural water levels at the site.
Work will commence again in the autumn and winter.
The project has installed over 5,400 metres of low-level contour peat bunds and cut 25 hectares of dominant and dense Molinia grass. #
This will improve the natural water levels of the bog and ensure it remains wet and spongy - ideal conditions for important plants like sphagnum, and for wildlife.
NRW is working hard to protect large carbon stores on the sites that is manages.
By restoring habitats and damaged peatlands, it hopes to increase the carbon captured and reduce emissions from its land for the benefit of future generations.
Jake White from the LIFE Welsh Raised Bogs project said: “We are delighted with the work so far and it so good to see such an immediate impact with the bunds holding so much water only a few days after work has been completed.
“We are very grateful to the landowners and farmers for allowing us to carry out this work, and grateful to the contractors Dinsdale Moorland Specialists for their support.”
The site has suffered due to due historic peat cutting and drainage in the past.
Before works took place this year, water levels in the raised bog were dropping as low as 35cm below the surface of the peatland during the summer – resulting in the important habitat drying out and releasing CO2 into the atmosphere.
Cors Goch Trawsfynydd contains around eight metres of peat and can be found next door to Trawsfynydd Power Station lake, owned by Magnox.