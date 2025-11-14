A call for Pembrokeshire County Council to join other west Wales authorities in calling for its pension funds to be divested from companies profiting from genocide has been submitted.
Last month, a call for Ceredigion County Council to stress it does not wish to be involved in companies connected with Israel during the ongoing Gaza crisis through its pension fund was backed by councillors.
A notice of motion before Ceredigion County Council’s meeting of October 23, proposed by Cllr Endaf Edwards, said: “The ongoing and deeply concerning conflict in Gaza has led to significant loss of innocent life and widespread humanitarian suffering.
“Despite a temporary ceasefire in January 2025, hostilities have resumed, and conditions on the ground continue to deteriorate.”
It added: “The Dyfed Pension Fund has confirmed that approximately £1.5 million – around 0.04 per cent of its total assets – is directly invested in companies based in Israel.
“This council believes: Public sector pension fund investments in Ceredigion and across Wales should not support war crimes, human rights violations, or breaches of international law, regardless of financial returns.
“While the Dyfed Pension Fund Committee operates independently of Ceredigion County Council’s political structures, council has the right to express its views on matters of ethical concern.”
It asked five points: a commitment to ethical governance and global justice; to express it does not wish to be associated with companies potentially complicit in war crimes or human rights violations; to write to the Welsh Pension Partnership, conveying these concerns and requesting a review of current investments; to request that the Dyfed Pension Fund and Welsh Pension Partnership strengthen their ethical investment policies; and to call on the Dyfed Pension Fund Committee and Welsh Pension Partnership to regularly review and publicly report on progress toward divestment from unethical holdings.
A petition has now been submitted on Pembrokeshire County Council’s own website, making a similar call.
The Pembrokeshire petition, started by Sarah Davies of Solidarity with Palestine Pembrokeshire, reads: “We call upon Pembrokeshire County Council to pass a resolution calling on Dyfed Pension Fund to divest our pension money from companies profiting from genocide.
“As residents of Pembrokeshire, we are deeply concerned that the Dyfed Pension Fund (DPF) invests millions of pension fund money in companies complicit in Israel’s genocide, occupation, and apartheid against Palestinians. In addition, DPF uses the multinational asset management firm BlackRock to manage 40 per cent (£1.4 billion) of its total assets. BlackRock has been cited in a recent UN report as profiting from genocide. “Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and other Welsh councils have already committed to divestment. We call upon Pembrokeshire County Council to use its influence to urge Dyfed Pension Fund to divest from these companies.”
The e-Petition runs up to December 28.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.