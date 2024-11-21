Ysgol Penglais is celebrating the success of its students in a prestigious writing competition.
Pupils at the Aberystwyth school submitted entries to the Owain Glyndwr Society Schools Competition, with Vihaan Newar winning the top prize in the Secondary Schools section.
Tasked with writing a compelling newspaper article on one of the historic battles of the legendary Welsh leader Owain Glyndwr, Vihaan captured first place, earning himself a certificate and a prize of £50.
His entry also secured an additional £50 for Ysgol Penglais.
Ysgol Penglais said: “Vihaan’s winning article is a reflection of his deep understanding of Welsh history and his skill in bringing a centuries-old story to life for a modern audience.
“His insightful piece stood out among entries from secondary schools across Wales, impressing judges with its research, narrative style, and historical accuracy.”
In addition to Vihaan’s success, four other talented students from Penglais were highly commended for their impressive entries: Finn Jones, Edward Duller, Lili Land, and Lacey Faith Dukelow.
Their work was praised for its quality, creativity, and engagement with Glyndwr’s story, demonstrating the school’s strong commitment to promoting Welsh history and heritage.
Owain Glyndwr, a national hero and the last native Welshman to hold the title Prince of Wales, led a rebellion against English rule in the early 15th century. His battles and legacy are key chapters in Welsh history, inspiring pride and identity across generations.
The Owain Glyndwr Society’s annual competition encourages young people to delve into this critical era, fostering a love for history and storytelling in the process.
Congratulations to Vihaan Newar, Finn Jones, Edward Duller, Lili Land, and Lacey Faith Dukelow for representing Penglais with such dedication and skill.