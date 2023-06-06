Ex-Aberystwyth police officers and Penparcau Hub staff have completed their latest aid mission to the Ukraine border.
Hub coordinator Jenny Jenkins praised the efforts of her colleagues, Penparcau residents and the people of Ceredigion for their help fundraising for the village's Ukraine Appeal.
Jenny has just completed her 11th trip to Ukraine and its borders to provide humanitarian aid to those displaced by Russia’s illegal invasion - while her colleague Phil Westbury has done 14.
She said: “Both Phil and I were part of a convoy of 10 vehicles rammed full of humanitarian aid - the 33rd load of aid to leave Penparcau Hub.
“The aid included loads of rehabilitation equipment needed for civilians and soldiers injured by the numerous mines planted by the Russians.
“The hand over to the Ukrainian drives was, as usual, very emotional, and each driver was presented with a Trauma Teddy made by Aberystwyth resident Carol Thomas for a child back home.
“Something so simple but so powerful demonstrating the love and support coming out of such a small community.
“It was extremely difficult to watch the young and old Ukrainian drivers as they left knowing we were returning to safety, but they were returning to the unknown horrors.”
The war started last February and efforts have been made across Europe to support Ukrainians – with thousands raised across Ceredigion and tens of Ukrainian families now living with households in the region.