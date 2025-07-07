A Penparcau man who appeared in court to plead guilty to stealing cigarettes from a shop before returning days later to try and steal more has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates.
Christopher Jones, of 17 First Avenue, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 July.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing several packets of cigarettes from CK Foodstores on Penparcau Road, Penparcau on 27 May this year.
Jones also pleaded guilty to attempted theft of cigarettes at the same store just days later on 31 May.
Magistrates handed Jones a conditional discharge for 12 months.
He was also ordered to pay £25 in compensation to the store.
Jones must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
