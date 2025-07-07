A Penparcau man caught driving with cocaine in his system has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year.
Joseph Peterson, of 5 First Avenue, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 July.
The court heard that the 23-year-old was stopped while he was driving on Penparcau Road in Trefechan on 21 December last year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Peterson has cocaine in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Peterson from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £500.
