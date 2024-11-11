Penparcau Neuadd Goffa War Memorial Hall was the venue for so many who came to pay their respects and show gratitude to those who gave their lives for our today.
Mayor Maldwyn Pryce gave a talk and showed gratitude for the bravery shown by our fallen.
Revd. Becky Evans took the Remembrance Service welcoming all present who had come to the Hall to give thanks to God for those who had freely given of themselves so we might know freedom and peace.
Mark Williams Trustee & Member of Neuadd Goffa Hall Committee and Regional President of the Royal British Region reminded attendees of the horrors of war and it’s not only loss of life but lasting effect which maimed psychologically and physically.
Mark also gave an in depth account of the history of the hall from its opening nearly a century ago with the differing use by so many residents of all ages.
Organisers said it was especially pleasing to see the young who attended the service and went on to lay their wreaths at the Nanteos War Memorial, Southgate.