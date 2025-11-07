A Penparcau woman has been fined by magistrates after admitting assault and criminal damage.
Jessica Farmer, of 16 Cae Job, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 November.
The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Faye Howarth in Aberystwyth on 25 July this year.
Farmer also pleaded guilty to damaging a police vehicle on the same day.
A charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour was withdrawn at the hearing.
Magistrates fined Farmer a total of £160.
She was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to the assault victim and £156 compensation to Dyfed-Powys Police.
Farmer must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £64.
