Community spirit was alive and well at a Ceredigion Green Spaces event celebrating green-fingered volunteers.
The event by the Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations (CAVO) brought together volunteers, organisations and community members on Monday 27 October at Penparcau Community Hub.
Attendees shared their projects, ideas, and opportunities for collaboration to enhance both nature and wellbeing throughout the county.
They heard about the 12 projects supported by the CAVO Green Spaces Grant, making improvements to natural spaces across the county from Borth to Llechryd.
The grant helped improve spaces with new paths, bug hotels, bird boxes, new tools, supporting the growth of community food, tree planting, training volunteers, and otherwise improving biodiversity.
The projects both enhanced the natural beauty of the spots and improved accessibility for people to meet, learn and connect with nature.
CAVO CEO Hazel Lloyd Lubran said: "We were delighted by the turnout and the enthusiasm shown at the Green Spaces Event.
“It was truly inspiring to see so many people connecting and sharing their passion for our local environment.
“We'd like to thank every single person who attended—it is the commitment and energy of these organisations and individuals that make all this wonderful work possible."
Lloyd Lubran added that the success of these projects, as well as other green spaces across Ceredigion, is a testament to the dedication of our communities, with benefits that will be felt for many years to come.
The work not only develops biodiversity and supports a sustainable environment but also directly improves mental and physical well-being and encourages community connection.
Attendees learnt about the new Meithrin Natur programme from National Lottery, a £10m fund supporting children and caregivers' health and wellbeing through the natural environment.
The event also provided an opportunity to share the new Volunteer Management in Green Spaces Toolkit.
