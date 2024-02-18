A bench in memory of a long-serving volunteer and supporter of Penparcau FC was unveiled by three generations of Ann Duggan’s family at Min y Ddol on Saturday before the game against Rhayader Town.
Son Joe, daughters Patrice and Joann, grand children Kieran and Sarah and great grand child Tyra were present at the unveiling.
The club has thanked D A Evans and Sons and all friends and supporters who contributed to purchase the bench.
The club posted following Ann’s passing last month: “Ann Duggan was well known within the football fraternity, collecting gate money during home games making sure all those watching from the road gave a donation and there were not many brave enough to say no.
“She could have easily been a referee assessor as she would tell a referee in her own style if he had a good game or not during and after a game.
“Opposing teams and managers would also be subject to Anne’s opinions in no uncertain terms, proving she was a true and loyal fan of the Arky.”