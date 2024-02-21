A Penrhyncoch man has appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm of a man on the grounds of Aberystwyth castle.
Lee Bird, of Tanyfron, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 19 February.
The 20-year-old is charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm to George Newton at Aberystwyth Castle on New Promenade on 16 February.
Bird is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 22 March.
He was remanded on conditional bail – including a nightly curfew under electronic monitoring - until that date.