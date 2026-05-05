Tesco has recreated a discontinued product as a bespoke candle after responding to a request from Ceredigion.
Tesco Wooden Furniture Polish was something Alex’s late mother used around the home and gradually became a simple but meaningful reminder of her after she passed.
When the product was eventually discontinued, she was sad to see it go, as it had become a small but familiar connection to her mum in everyday life.
Knowing the sentimental value of the polish, Alex’s son, Josey, decided to post on Reddit asking for help sourcing some cans as a birthday surprise for his mum, which is where Tesco stepped in.
As part of their Need Anything From Tesco? campaign, Tesco was happy to find a solution for Josey’s unique request. With the original product no longer available, Tesco recreated the distinctive fragrance and found a new way to bring it back, producing a set of bespoke candles capturing that nostalgic scent before sending them to Alex as a surprise gift.
Josey said: “I was taken by surprise that Tesco had not only seen my Reddit messages but actually reached out and sent us the thoughtful gift. As a family, we’ve all been affected by my grandma’s passing and it was just one of those little things that helps keep the memories alive as smells really do take you back. It was very emotional and we’re really grateful.”
Alex added: “I was absolutely stunned by the thoughtfulness that went into the idea and the trouble taken - from the polish candles themselves right down to the beautiful wrappings of tissue, brown paper and string. I became very watery eyed just thinking about such an act of kindness. I shall never forget this wonderful gesture.”
The gesture comes as Tesco continues to bring Every Little Helps to life through its “Need Anything from Tesco?” campaign.
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