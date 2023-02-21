“It’s heart-warming to see that helping others is the most popular way for people in Wales to improve their mental well-being, something which is backed-up by evidence as a really effective way to boost your mood, for example, by volunteering in your community or helping out a neighbour. Also, giving a smile or a “good morning” to people you see in your neighbourhood can brighten their day and help reduce feelings of loneliness by giving a sense of connection.