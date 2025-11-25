Public Health Wales is urging people particularly those most vulnerable to take simple, practical steps to protect themselves this winter, as Wales sees a spike in Influenza A cases.
Influenza A (H3N2) is a strain of flu that typically causes more severe illness in older people and in care settings.
More than 700,000 flu vaccines have already been delivered in Wales, but Public Health Wales is encouraging everyone who is eligible and has not yet been vaccinated to take up the offer as soon as possible.
Nearly a million people in Wales get vaccinated each year, making it a routine part of staying well over winter.
Flu can be serious, particularly for people with certain health conditions including asthma and diabetes which make them more vulnerable to serious complications because of influenza viruses.
Adults with chronic liver disease are over 48 times more likely to experience serious outcomes from flu, while those with weakened immune systems face a risk more than 45 times higher than the general population.
Flu vaccination is one of the ways we can support people with long-term health conditions, helping prevent illness, catch problems early, and make sure care meets people’s needs.
Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme (VPDP) at Public Health Wales, said: “This winter we are seeing high levels of Influenza A (H3N2), a strain that can be particularly serious for older people and those in residential care.
“Taking small, practical steps now can make a big difference in keeping ourselves and each other well.
“Protection from previous vaccination fades over time, which is why the flu vaccine is updated every year to match circulating strains and give people the best protection.
“Vaccination is one of the most effective tools we have, it’s quick, safe and gives protection within 14 days. With more than 600,000 flu vaccines already delivered in Wales, we strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to take up their offer as soon as possible.
“Many people will also be eligible for other vaccinations that help prevent infections that are more common in the winter, including COVID-19 and RSV. Together, these vaccines provide the best protection against the viruses which put many people in hospital and place pressure on NHS resources this winter.”
Those eligible for a free NHS flu vaccine include people aged 65 years and older, people aged six months to 64 years with a long-term health condition, health and social care workers, carers, pregnant women and people living in care homes.
Children aged two and three (on 31 August 2025) are eligible, and primary school and secondary school children (reception to year 11) are also eligible for a flu vaccine. To help protect your child from serious illness, give your consent for them to have their flu vaccine.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.