Hundreds have signed a petition against ‘breathtaking’ plans to pave part of an ancient mountain path for off-road motorbike use.
Monks Trod is a 24-mile Cambrian Mountains path and home to ‘vulnerable’ ground-nesting birds and peat bog, becoming a footpath when 12th-century monks traversed between abbeys.
The path houses at least one“significant archaeological site” and is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
Multiple organisations have for years called for a permanent ban on motorcycles on the beloved path known for its peace and quiet.
However, Powys County Council (PCC) is developing plans to use at least £300,000 of Levelling Up money to pave five miles of the path to allow motorcycle use.
The plans, created without consultation, have triggered an uproar attracting national press attention and causing smallholder Lorna Jordan-Key to start a petition gaining 211 signatures in six days.
Lorna, 42, whose house backs onto Monks Trod and common land in Cwmddaudwr near Rhayader, said she regularly sees and hears motorcyclists “likely” without permits and four-by-four vehicles illegally.
She said: “I’ve never done anything like this before but it felt really wrong in my soul that this would happen to such a beautiful area.
“It’s an inappropriate use of public funds and I haven’t seen a single opinion supporting the idea. The council hasn’t released any public details of what they intend to do and why.”
Four-by-four vehicles have been banned from Monks Trod since 1990, and temporary bans have stopped motorcyclists from using the land legally since 2002.
Graham Taylor, chair of Powys Local Access Forum, a body PCC must consult on plans like these, said his sector was baffled by the plans after seeing them in late January.
Graham, part of the local Ramblers group, said: “It is a quiet wilderness, you can go up there for a day and not see a soul. The thought of having motorbikes whizzing along there doesn’t bear thinking about.”
Graham suggested the plan may be a response to a 2018 High Court ruling which found the temporary Traffic Road Orders against motorcycles were unlawful.
Trail Riders Fellowship won against PCC which was ordered to maintain the five-mile section as a ‘byway open to all traffic’, where the public is entitled to travel by vehicles of all kinds.
PCC carried out a Habitats Regulations Assessment in 2021 concluding work on the path couldn’t go ahead without Ceredigion Council working on its section of the path.
Powys County Cllr Jackie Charlton and Greener Powys cabinet member said: “The UK Levelling Up fund presents a unique opportunity to develop a long-distance recreational route between Powys and Ceredigion while safeguarding the Monks Trod.”
A PCC spokesperson said: “The surface proposed is compatible with protecting the features of the landscape.
“This will not be a sealed (tarmac) surface, it will simply be a drier causeway across the wettest areas, with stone where needed to create a more durable surface.
“We have received expressions of active support from individuals and organisations including motorcycle, walking and mountain biking enthusiasts.”