Multiple organisations have for years called for a permanent ban on motorcycles on the beloved path known for its peace and quiet.

However, Powys County Council (PCC) is developing plans to use at least £300,000 of Levelling Up money to pave five miles of the path to allow motorcycle use.

The plans, created without consultation, have triggered an uproar attracting national press attention and causing smallholder Lorna Jordan-Key to start a petition gaining 211 signatures in six days.

Lorna, 42, whose house backs onto Monks Trod and common land in Cwmddaudwr near Rhayader, said she regularly sees and hears motorcyclists “likely” without permits and four-by-four vehicles illegally.

She said: “I’ve never done anything like this before but it felt really wrong in my soul that this would happen to such a beautiful area.

“It’s an inappropriate use of public funds and I haven’t seen a single opinion supporting the idea. The council hasn’t released any public details of what they intend to do and why.”

Four-by-four vehicles have been banned from Monks Trod since 1990, and temporary bans have stopped motorcyclists from using the land legally since 2002.

Graham Taylor, chair of Powys Local Access Forum, a body PCC must consult on plans like these, said his sector was baffled by the plans after seeing them in late January.

Graham, part of the local Ramblers group, said: “It is a quiet wilderness, you can go up there for a day and not see a soul. The thought of having motorbikes whizzing along there doesn’t bear thinking about.”

Screenshots of YouTube videos showing peat thrown up by motorcycle on staked and taped section of Monks Trod, during a permitted use day 2019 ( Submitted )

Graham suggested the plan may be a response to a 2018 High Court ruling which found the temporary Traffic Road Orders against motorcycles were unlawful.

Trail Riders Fellowship won against PCC which was ordered to maintain the five-mile section as a ‘byway open to all traffic’, where the public is entitled to travel by vehicles of all kinds.

PCC carried out a Habitats Regulations Assessment in 2021 concluding work on the path couldn’t go ahead without Ceredigion Council working on its section of the path.