A petition calling for more early morning sessions to be made available for adult lane swimming at Lampeter swimming pool has been received by Ceredigion County Council.
The petition, signed by 25 people, wants early morning sessions to be running every day at the pool as they are “very popular and successful”.
Currently only two early morning sessions are available during weekdays – on Tuesday and Thursday between 7am and 9am as well as Saturday and Sunday between 8am and 10am.
“We all fully understand the inevitable budget limitations,” the petition said.
“But, having spoken to staff, no-one can understand why the evening adult lane swimming sessions, which are significantly less popular, are not scrapped in favour of more of the popular early morning ones.
“All in all, we feel that for £26 per month, there simply isn’t enough pool time for adult lane swimming to make the monthly membership fee fair value for money.
“In order to increase memberships and revenue it seems logical that the pool time be arranged as efficiently as possible to maximise everyone’s usage, enjoyment, convenience, and value for money.”
Ceredigion County Council Cabinet members will consider the petition at a meeting on Tuesday, 5 November.