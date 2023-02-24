The petition also notes that last year "Snowdonia National Park carried out a conservation area appraisal and identified Neuadd Buddug as an important Undesignated Historic Asset of Special Local Interest. It would be a tragedy to lose this important community asset". Clare, who sits on Bala Town Council, is part of a community group fighting the council sale of a community building. Setting up the petition, which can be found at www.change.org/p/return-neuadd-buddug-to-the-bala-community, is part of the group's efforts to retain the hall for the people of Bala.