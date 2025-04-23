Internationally acclaimed harpist Elinor Bennett is coming out of self-imposed retirement to give a series of performances featuring two historical harps.
Elinor, who was brought up in Llanuwchllyn, near Bala, will give music lovers an opportunity to listen to music from the 18th and early 19th centuries played on two harps, made in the same period.
The first performance is at Theatr Twm o'r Nant, Denbigh at 7.30pm on 18 June. Llais Hen Delynau/Voice of Old Harps, will feature music by Handel, blind harpist John Parry, Edward Jones (The King's Bard), Rosetti, Spohr and contemporaries, thanks to the generosity of the main sponsor, Pendine Park care organisation through the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT), set up to supports arts and community events by Pendine Park proprietors, Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill.
Mario said: “Elinor is truly a national treasure, a supremely gifted harpist who has made an unforgettable mark on the world stage.
“She has also found time to teach and inspire generations of young harpists following in her illustrious footsteps.”
Elinor has owned these harps for years and has always wanted to do something with them, so “I've decided to come out of my self-imposed retirement to perform a selection of music from the same period as when these harps were made,” she explained.
"Having played the modern concert harp professionally for many years, I wish to share the joy of playing music on authentic, original instruments and discussing aspects of playing two historic harps from my collection.
The recitals are presented as part of the Noson Allan/Night Out scheme run by the Arts Council of Wales. In addition to the performance in Denbigh Elinor will appear at Eglwys Dewi Sant, Cardiff on 20 June and at a venue in Pembrokeshire in July.