The first performance is at Theatr Twm o'r Nant, Denbigh at 7.30pm on 18 June. Llais Hen Delynau/Voice of Old Harps, will feature music by Handel, blind harpist John Parry, Edward Jones (The King's Bard), Rosetti, Spohr and contemporaries, thanks to the generosity of the main sponsor, Pendine Park care organisation through the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT), set up to supports arts and community events by Pendine Park proprietors, Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill.