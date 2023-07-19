A Ceredigion man captured this delightful image of a dolphin leaping out of the sea at New Quay.
John Ibbotson, a photographer and wildlife enthusiast based near Aberystwyth took this fantastic photograph on Sunday.
He said: "On the way back from a busy weekend in Pembrokeshire, we decided to stop off in New Quay for a bag of chips and a sit on the harbour wall.
"It turned out to be a great decision given that we then had an hour of entertainment watching dolphins and were even treated to the odd breach!
"A very fine way to spend a Sunday evening."
John's fabulous photographs have featured regularly in the Cambrian News' entertainment section, Maes. The keen photographer exhibits work and sells calendars of his photographs to raise money for local charities.