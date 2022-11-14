Picture This: Readers’ fantastic photos of local life and landscape
Sunday 20th November 2022 9:00 am
A colourful daybreak over the Dysynni river, taken by Margaret Pugnet
Here’s a round-up of just a few of the best readers’ photos shared in our Cambrian News Picture This group on Facebook.
If you’re an amateur photographer, a budding lens fan or simply have photographs from your phone or camera that are good enough to share, post them at www.facebook.com/groups/cambriannewspicturethis
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
