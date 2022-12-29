Pictures have captured the happiness of Ukrainian refugee children as they open presents sent all the way from Penparcau.
The Penparcau Community Hub has raised more than £9,000 for those displaced by Russia’s invasion of the war-torn nation - and staff have just completed their fifteenth aid mission.
Hub coordinator Jenny Jenkins praised the efforts of her colleagues, Penparcau residents and the people of Ceredigion for their help fundraising for the village's Ukraine Appeal.
Pictures show children with teddy bears, unwrapped presents and soldiers receiving a much-needed morale boost from the gifts. A video also shows boxes of presents with the hub’s logo arriving in Ukrainian village Kremenets.
Jenny ventured to Ukraine and its borders earlier this month on her seventh trip to provide humanitarian aid to those displaced.
She posted on Facebook: “These pictures say it all.
“Amazing to see the faces of the children, soldiers and even the animals this Christmas.
“Thank you is not enough but that is all we have. A little joy and love to our Ukrainian brothers and sisters at this very hard time means so much.
“Please, please continue to support us with donations so that we can give as much comfort as possible.
“Thank you from myself, Phil Westbury, Yaroslav Kolodiy and Ukraine Train.”
The war has been raging since February and efforts have been made across the Europe to support Ukrainians – with thousands raised across Ceredigion and tens of Ukrainian families now living with households in the region.
The Cambrian News spoke with Jenny earlier this month and she began to cry as she recalled seeing on TV the injured, gaunt and lifeless children emerge from the rubble of Russian missiles in targeted cities and towns.
She says the images spur her on to keep going. She and her colleagues at the hub have raised more than £9,100 – with donations continuing apace over the Christmas period.
Jenny and her colleague Mr Westbury are both well-liked former police officers from Aberystwyth.
They began working with Cwmbran charity Ukraine Train which organises aid missions to Ukraine.