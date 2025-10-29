First Minister John Swinney MSP and Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS have pledged to work together to offer a positive alternative to Westminster’s race to the right, and to ensure the voices of Scotland and Wales are heard.
Ahead of a meeting in Edinburgh today (Thursday) both leaders have highlighted the potential for a progressive alliance between Scotland and Wales to demonstrate a vision of hope for a better future in contrast to Westminster decline – and to ensure that the UK Labour Government respects the wishes of both nations.
It is expected the meeting will also discuss the SNP Government’s action to tackle child poverty including the transformational Scottish Child Payment, which a Plaid Cymru Government would pilot in Wales.
Ahead of the meeting, John Swinney said: “The Westminster status quo is not working – bills are going up, people are struggling, and the UK Labour Government’s answer is racing further and further to the right to keep up with Nigel Farage.
“That is not a status quo I am willing to accept – and I will be delighted to work with my friends in Plaid Cymru to show the people of Scotland and Wales that there is a positive alternative to Westminster’s despair and decline.
“Our vision is of a society in which we support people with the cost of living rather than leaving them to languish while the rich get richer. And where we lift children out of poverty, rather than pushing them into poverty with policies like the Two Child Cap.
“We can make clear that a better future is possible – and that comes with the fresh start of independence.”
Plaid Cymru Leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said: “I am looking forward to meeting with the First Minister of Scotland John Swinney to discuss our shared vision for the future of our nations.
“A Plaid Cymru Government would be eager to adopt best practice from around the world when it comes to adopting policies to improve people’s day-to-day lives and where better to start than with one of our closest allies in Scotland.
“The Scottish Child Payment is a radical and exciting policy which we are committed to introducing as a Welsh pilot should Plaid Cymru form the next government in May. Thanks to measures like this, Scotland is the only part of the UK where child poverty rates are set to drop in the coming years. I want that to be the case in Wales too.
“We have a genuine opportunity to show the power of progressive politics through close and continued cooperation between Scotland and Wales.
“With an SNP Government in Scotland and a Plaid Cymru Government in Wales next May, our nations will have the strongest voices possible that Westminster can simply no longer ignore.”
Responding, A Reform UK Wales spokesperson said: "These talks have raised the stakes for next year's Senedd Elections even further.
"Plaid Cymru are copying the SNP's homework, even though they have delivered the highest drug deaths in Europe, higher income tax than the rest of the UK, and an obsession with breaking up the Union to the detriment of our NHS.”
