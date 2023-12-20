Plaid Cymru councillors in Ceredigion have donated money to foodbanks across the county this Christmas.
Cheques have been presented in Penparcau, Aberaeron, Lampeter, Cardigan and Llandysul giving a total £3250 to support the amazing work of the Ceredigion food banks.
Leader of Ceredigion County Council and the county Plaid Cymru group, Cllr Bryan Davies, said: "We strive to do our best as the party in power to help those in need in Ceredigion and as local councillors we support initiatives such as food banks and warm places. Once again, this year there has been an increase in the need for help from food banks in Ceredigion - something none of us wants to see.
“It is unacceptable that so many residents of the county are facing poverty in the twenty-first century due to constant public spending cuts from London, low wages and high living costs.
“I would like it to be completely different."
A cheque for £650 was presented in Aberaeron by councillors Bryan Davies, Ceris Jones, Keith Henson and Matthew Vaux.
Aberaeron food bank volunteers said “Aberaeron Food Bank was established by volunteers in 2021 to prepare food parcels for individuals and families facing crisis and need in our area. The demand for help from the food bank has increased constantly since it was established, and your donation will help us to be able to continue providing this valuable service."
A cheque for £650 was presented in Cardigan by Councillors Amanda Edwards, Chris James, Clive Davies and Gethin Davies.
Dawn Scarisbrick, Cardigan Foodbank co-ordinator said "Many thanks for your kind donation. The demand for the food bank has increased year on year with the continued cost-of-living crisis. We have seen a 36% increase in need overall when comparing the last 2 years.”
A cheque for £650 was presented in Penparcau by councillors Shelley Childs, Carl Worrall, Alun Williams, Gareth Davies, Rhodri Davies and Catrin M S Davies,
Catherine Griffiths, Jubilee Food bank co-ordinator said “Many thanks for your kind donation. The demand for the food bank has increased significantly during the cost-of-living crisis. This time last year, 70 people a week needed food from the food bank, from January to August 2023, the average number was 120 people a week and since September, the average has been 150 people a week."
A cheque for £650 was presented in Llandysul by Councillors Maldwyn Lewis and Wyn Thomas.
Reverend Gareth Reid, Treasurer of Llandysul Food Bank said they welcome the contribution - "At Llandysul Food Bank we have seen an increase in the need over the last months of 2023 and expect this to rise again with the challenges everyone is facing. We rely on volunteers and contributions from the public to run the food bank and are very proud to say that we see great kindnesses. Any contribution of food or money is greatly appreciated, and we are very happy to receive this contribution from the Plaid Cymru Group."
A cheque for £650 was presented in Lampeter by Councillors Eryl Evans and Ann Bowen Morgan.
Beryl Williams, one of the Lampeter Food Bank volunteers, said "We at the Lampeter food bank are very grateful to the Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Councillor Group for their generous donation of £650. It will be a valuable addition for us to be able to purchase important resources."
All Food Banks in the county welcome financial contributions or food of all kinds and are more than ready to welcome anyone wishing to volunteer with the work of the bank.
Anyone who feels the financial strain is welcome to go to their local Food Bank for help. The volunteers are very welcoming and always willing to help.