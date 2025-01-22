Plaid Cymru politicians are planning on holding a rally on Glyndŵr Square, calling for the devolution of Wales’ Crown Estate.
The Crown Estate controls around 50,000 acres of land across Wales and riverbeds and beaches, worth more than £853 million, which goes directly to the UK Treasury and to the Royal Family.
Plaid Cymru members want the land devolved to the Welsh Government and on Saturday, 1 February, they will hold a public rally calling for the end of Wales’ “asset stripping” by Westminster.
If devolved, Plaid Cymru says Wales would receive an additional £50 million annually.
Ceredigion County Council has backed the call "to support the social needs of the Welsh people" as a "matter of urgency", along with six other councils.
The rally will take place at 12pm with speeches from Ben Lake MP, Elin Jones MS and Cllr Alun Williams.
Mr Lake said: “We are all aware of the challenges faced by our communities in rural Wales. Significant investment is desperately needed to support our people and our future.”
Elin Jones MS added: "In 2024, it was estimated that Scotland’s Crown Estate, which has already been devolved, generated around £108.3 million to the public coffers.
“It is unjust that profits from Wales' natural assets flow to the UK Treasury and the Royal Family, while our communities struggle to make ends meet. It's time to bring our wealth home."
Deputy leader of Ceredigion County Council, and Aberystwyth councillor, Alun Williams said: “Devolving the Crown Estate to Wales is not just a matter of fairer funding; it’s about aligning resources with our unique challenges and needs.
“With 60 miles of coastline, Ceredigion stands to benefit significantly from control over the marine assets of the Crown Estate, promoting sustainability, economic regeneration, and addressing our profound social care challenges.”