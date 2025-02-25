A planned 9.9 per cent council tax rise in Ceredigion is recommended to fall to a 9.3 per cent rise after the Welsh Government announced an increase in funding, county council documents have outlined.
Ceredigion County Council is set to make a final decision on its budget at a Full Council meeting on 3 March.
As reported last week, the council got a cash boost after the Welsh Government announced a new funding floor for Welsh councils.
Publishing its final budget on 20 February, the Welsh Government said it had introduced a guaranteed 3.8 per cent funding floor for all local authorities.
Ceredigion County Council has been set to hike its council tax by 9.9 per cent from April, but had previously said that any uplift in Welsh Government funding would mean a lower tax increase for residents.
Budget documents to be put before councillors on 3 March have confirmed the plan is now to raise council tax for residents in April by 9.3 per cent.
The rise will see the average Band D property pay an extra £160.52 a year, a saving over the initial plans of around £10 a year.