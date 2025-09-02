In the past week, Gwynedd Council has made decisions on theses planning applications:
Trefor Eifl Road, Llithfaen, application to replace the existing transformer single pole with a larger transformer on two poles. Approved.
Ty Pen Rhodfa'r Môr, Nefyn, Pwllheli, application to demolish existing conservatory and remove dormer windows and construct a new rear single storey flat extension with balcony above and construct new roof dormer. Approved with conditions.
Berthen Gron, Deiniolen, Caernarfon, application to install Vaillant heat pump. Approved with conditions.
264 Stryd Fawr, Bangor, application for internally illuminated fascia sign. Approved with conditions.
The following planning decisions were made by Ceredigion County Council in the past week.
Holiday Park, Ty Craig, Llancynfelyn, Machynlleth, use of plot 1 as holiday let in breach of condition 2 of planning permission. Withdrawn.
Berthlwyd Lodge, Maesymeillion, Llandysul, retention of a static caravan at Berthlwyd Lodge under the caravan sites and control of development act 1960. Consent granted.
7& 8 Dolypandy, Capel Bangor, discharge conditions 9,8,6 and 5 of planning permission A230502. Conditions fully discharged.
5 Cae'r Ysgol, Lledrod, Aberystwyth, planning permission for a freestanding wooden balcony to the rear of 5 Cae'r Ysgol, Lledrod, to replace the existing Juliet balcony. Approved subject to conditions.
Lanlas Fawr, Cellan, Lampeter, new front porch New rear sunroom. New rear dormer 8 No. New Rooflights . Refused.
Bont Inn Public House, Bronant, proposed extension to public house to improve access and toilet facilities. Approved subject to conditions.
Fronteifi, Cardigan, full planning application for the development of holiday lodges, replacement garage with small one-bedroom holiday let at first floor, erection of a gym and hot tub, and associated works. Approved subject to conditions.
Naturewise Community Forest Garden Parc Teifi, Cardigan, proposed outdoor kitchen, bike shed, polytunnel and associated works. Approved subject to conditions.
30 Northgate Street, Aberystwyth, reconfiguration of existing units and creation of self-contained apartments and associated works. Approved subject to conditions.
Plot To The Rear Of Bellevue/old School, Cross Inn, New Quay, erection of new dwelling and creation of new joint access to utilise land adjacent to the old school and part of previous school grounds. Refused.
Dolwerdd, Drefach, Llanybydder, the proposal seeks to extend the side elevation of the property to align with the existing front elevation, covering a distance of approximately 3.1 meters, as detailed in the accompanying block plan. Additionally, the current brickwork will be finished with a roughcast render to ensure a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing appearance. Approved, subject to conditions.
