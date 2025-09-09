A tiny Llŷn Peninsula village that “urgently” needs more space to bury its dead has been granted approval to expand into farmland.
Burial space was rapidly running out in Tudweiliog, with only room for two or three more burials left at the existing cemetery by the church.
Council planners have agreed a scheme - with conditions - to develop an L-shaped piece of land, approximately 0.36 hectares, which has been used for grazing and grass crops.
A planning report stated: “There is an urgent need for additional burial space for the residents of Tudweiliog and surrounding area.”
The application, by Tudweiliog Community Council, proposed a change in the use of the land to create a new cemetery for 393 graves.
It also included development of parking for 24 vehicles with spaces for disabled users and a separate parking and turning area for undertakers.
Plans noted the site and surrounding area fell within the Western Llŷn Special Landscape Area and the Llŷn and Enlli Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest designations.
The site is west of Ysgol Gynradd Tudweiliog, and there were concerns cemetery visitors would use a narrow road bordering the school.
A letter stated: “There are no arrangements submitted in terms of traffic impact control and mitigation as part of the application.
“Therefore, concern must be expressed that there would be a significant increase in the number of vehicles using the narrow road at times when children and their parents arrive and leave school, and this raises safety issues.”
It was also noted that “at times when the car park would be full, it is likely the school car park would be used.
“This would not be a concern on weekends, or when the school is closed. But it would raise safety concerns if the car park was used during the school term as it is used by school staff, visitors, parents and the school bus.”
The school requested that traffic management and mitigation and parking procedures be agreed.
Consideration would be given to the issues, and planners considered the proposal conformed with policies and was acceptable for approval.
Ten conditions were imposed including an agreement on a transport/parking management plan, landscaping and protection of a public footpath.
Local councillor Gareth Tudor Jones said the need for the burial land was “urgent”.
Finding a suitable site had seen “a lot of hard work” and “extensive discussions” by the community council and landowners, to research and assess the viability and suitability of land surrounding the village, he said.
The route would see people passing the Lion Hotel car park nearby pub, and he thought it more than likely that some attending funerals would park there, going for refreshments after.
Although he was governor at Ysgol Tudweiliog, he had not been present when the matter had been discussed, but knew now the school was “supportive” of the application.
The council’s monitoring officer Iwan Evans noted the councillor was a governor and would need to register an interest.
Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones proposed approval, seconded by Cllr Gruff Williams. It was passed with nine votes.
