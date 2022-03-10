Planning permission for sports hall granted despite local concerns

The transformation of Lampeter sports hall into a well-being centre has been granted planning permission but local concerns remain about the impact on existing sporting groups.

Ceredigion County Council’s application for a full refurbishment of the majority of internal spaces and a change of layout – which results in the reduction in the size of the existing sports hall – was discussed at development control on Wednesday (March 9).

New ground floor and first floor spaces will be created, a report to committee states, and it will include an open plan reception area, new gym and fitness suite, consulting rooms, sports hall, teaching room, spin studio, kitchen and outdoor seating balcony area.

External signage mirrored glazing and sliding doors were also approved. Lampeter Town Council objected to the reduction in the sports hall size, as did a local netball club, 18 residents, and county councillors Ivor Williams and Hag Harries.

The committee were told the changes to the building facades were the “sole material planning consideration” and the internal alterations and changes in floorspace did not require planning permission for a change of use.

Use of other sporting facilities in the surrounding area were highlighted to the committee with a partnership with the university to be developed.

“Whilst it is acknowledged that some indoor sporting provision is lost by way of the sports hall reduction (this will be further explored below), it is felt that the wider health and wellbeing benefits to all residents – mental, physical, social and beyond – facilitated by the internal changes vastly outweigh these concerns,” a planning report states.