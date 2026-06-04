Contentious plans to relocate 47 caravan pitches near New Quay will go back before planning committee members again recommended for refusal.
Vale Holiday Parks Ltd is seeking to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park, and 30 caravans from The Village Holiday Park, to allow for 47 pitches at Ocean Heights Holiday Parks, Maenygroes.
Planning documents said the 47 extra caravans “would form a natural extension to the existing Ocean Heights Park” and would also lead to the creation of a green space area at the Cross Inn site.
The Wern Mill units would not lead to a loss at that site as, although they have permission, they have not been implemented.
New Quay Town Council has not discussed the scheme due to not being in quorate after a number of councillors declared an interest, but Llanllwchaearn community council is opposing the scheme saying it “would double the area of the site” and noted “the strong opinion expressed by the residents of Maen-y-groes against this application.”
The community council said “the development would certainly place additional pressure on local infrastructure” and that there were “no obvious benefits to the local community arising from this application.”
Since the application was lodged last year, objectors have raised their concerns about the scheme, with many concerns raised on the council’s planning portal, including road safety, impact on residents, impacts on wastewater infrastructure, and claims it would be a “massive over-development”.
A consultation on the plans drew 24 responses, with the majority objecting.
The application was previously recommended for refusal at the March committee meeting but was deferred at the start of that meeting; the application withdrawn from the agenda following further information being sent to members after the committee agenda had been published.
The application was again recommended for refusal at a 13 May committee meeting.
At that meeting, members heard it had again been withdrawn from that committee agenda, in this case due to the late receipt of additional correspondence, the scheme expected to return to the June meeting.
The scheme will now go again before Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee on 10 June.
It is again recommended for refusal by council planning officers.
An officer report recommending refusal said: “The site is not considered to function as a sustainable location, due to its limited active travel connectivity, lack of local services, and continued reliance on private car travel.”
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