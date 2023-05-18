FINALISED plans to build 44 new homes in Llanbadarn have been approved by planners despite a slew of objections with fears raised over flooding and road safety.
Ceredigion County Council planning officers approved the plans for 28 semi-detached houses, eight detached houses, four one bedroom flats and four two bedroom flats at Brynteg on Primrose Hill on 16 May.
The scheme - which will provide six affordable homes - has had outline planning permission since 2019 after plans were first mooted in 2015, with finalised plans now approved despite the objections of residents and the community council.
Llanbadarn Fawr Community Council objected to the scheme and called for more updated information, saying there has been a “significant increase in potential and actual flooding” to nearby properties since permission was granted for the scheme, along with a “significant increase in traffic volume.”
“With a planning application for a significant development now submitted for Erw Goch field, issues such as traffic and flooding are further exacerbated and this local area becomes a ‘permanent housing development’ which is wholly unfair to residents,” the council added.
Residents also lodged objections - with a dozen received for the full permission application - saying it would have a “negative impact” on the area.
They raised concerns over highway safety; that there was no adequate infrastructure available to cater for development; that the scheme would have a detrimental impact on wildlife; the flooding impact in immediate area; that there is no capacity in sewers to cater for development; and the number of empty properties available in area.
One objector, Elin Mabbutt, said that “increased flooding in the area is already causing great concerns to local residents”, and that “the drains on Primrose Hill currently cannot cope with the water.”
Paul Joyner said the “increase in traffic would be a danger to the public”,
Giving the scheme the go-ahead, a council planning report said: “Outline permission was granted to the development of this formally allocated site in 2019 therefore the principle of development has been established.
“The appearance, layout and scale of development is acceptable and in keeping with the immediate character and the principles of the outline decision.
“It is also considered that there are no amenity or privacy issues arising from the proposal.
“No objection has been received from statutory consultees and the scheme is acceptable from an infrastructural perspective.
“Third party objections are noted but are primariliy related to matters already determined at outline stage.”
The development is set to be built in three stages, planning documents outline, with two of the six affordable homes being erected during each phase.