Aberystwyth’s Alison Pierse will launch a new walk of the town as part of her Aberdabbadoo programme.
The new walk starts on 11 April, so saunter through the streets of Aberystwyth, meeting characters old and new through story telling.
Commenting on a new addition to the town which may or may not provide a stop on Alison’s new walk, she said: “I hope you have seen our new Heddwch bus stop.
“Aberdabbadoo’s walk is a journey towards peace.”
Speaking of peace, Alison has often asked herself, ‘is it okay for an Englishwoman to be relating Welsh Heritage stories?’
“I do feel a bit uncomfortable, but having passed this by locals who have given a thorough critique, I think it is okay. After all I am putting my point of view across, from someone who has lived loved and worked in Wales for over 30 years and has absorbed and embraced the local culture.
“All stories have been researched carefully to find some sad stories, some challenging stories and a splatter of humour rolled - as you would expect from Aberdabbadoo.
“The research has taken a long time to create the right balance of social history, mischief and facts, but I hope it has brought up new stories and angles of stories people will not be aware of.
“As you would expect my walks also include a sociable interval.
“I am collaborating with Ceredigion Museum café, which will make complimentary home-made soup and a roll using locally sourced goods.
“This is a slightly longer walk, due to the long interval, its a 'linger longer' event for locals and tourists staying in Aberystwyth. All walking is on the flat but wrap up warm.
“So, I am asking you to be the judge; should an Englishwoman be delivering stories of Aberystwyth? I hope you think so.”
Book Alison’s walk at https://www.aberdabbadoo.com.
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