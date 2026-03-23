Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth will replace a 20-year-old bone density scanner at after a £628,000 investment.
The funding is part of a £12m Welsh Government investment to replace ageing imaging systems at hospitals across Wales.
Hywel Dda University Health Board will replace a 20-year-old bone density scanner at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth after an investment of more than £628,000 which will “significantly improve throughput at a time of increasing demand.”
Health Secretary Jeremy Miles said: “We are replacing ageing equipment with the latest technology in a bid to improve the resilience, reliability and efficiency of diagnostic services across Wales.
“This equipment will help increase the number of scans able to take place and improve patient flow through the healthcare system.
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