Aberystwyth Town Council has called for plans for new signs at the front of a high street optician to be rejected by county council planners because they are only in English.
Specsavers have submitted plans to Ceredigion County Council for new signs at their store on Great Darkgate Street.
The application seeks replacement signage to the front of the store along with a new hanging projecting sign.
But plans have the company name and slogan ‘caring for your sight and hearing’ in English only.
Aberystwyth Town Council said it “strongly objects” to the application “due to the use of English only slogans and descriptions.”
“All slogans and descriptions should be bilingual (Welsh and English), with priority given to the Welsh Language – i.e. above or to the left,” the council said.
“The use of single language English is contrary to Ceredigion County Council’s additional supplementary planning guidance for shop fronts in Aberystwyth and Ceredigion.
“We also object due to the lack of information on internal illumination of the sign.
“Signs should not be internally illuminated in conservation areas.”
The plans were submitted by the company last month with a decision due soon from Ceredigion County Council planning officers.