Aberystwyth Town Council has written to Ceredigion County Council to express its “displeasure” at approving plans to allow a town house in Aberystwyth’s conservation area to be converted to multiple occupancy.
At the May meeting of the county council’s development management committee, members approved a change of use for 9 Penglais Terrace to allow the six-bed house to be used as a House of Multiple Occupation (HMO).
Aberystwyth Town Council strongly objected on grounds including: an over-supply of HMO properties in the town, a lack of supply of affordable, quality homes and flats, a lack of waste storage and parking, small bedroom sizes, and the council having an established policy not to approve the licensing of new HMO properties.
The meeting heard from local councillor Alun Williams that “the general consensus is Aberystwyth has too many HMOs.”
“Some of the HMOs in the area are already highly problematic in terms of waste presentations and traffic,” he said.
The town council’s planning committee earlier this month resolved to “write to Ceredigion County Council expressing displeasure with the decision to award permission for this application.”
The council have also invited planning officers and housing cabinet member Cllr Matthew Vaux to a future meeting.