Plans for a new house in Llanafan can only go ahead if it is agreed it can be an affordable unit rather than on the open market.
In an application before Ceredigion County council’s development management committee meeting of 11 September, Mrs R Jenkins sought permission for a reserved matters application on an open-market dwelling at Penybryn, Llanafan.
The infill site is currently used for agricultural purposes, sandwiched between a block of semi-detached houses and a stable block.
The application was recommended for refusal as it was contrary to the housing strategy of the local development plan.
A report for committee members said the plan allows for an additional 10 units to be developed at Llanafan, with commitments for nine, leaving a requirement of one unit.
The report said the latest Local Housing Market Assessment “outlines a very limited need for additional open market housing” but “a significant need for affordable housing.”
It went on to say: “Should the applicant wish to develop open market housing in the locality, then the LDP provides sufficient opportunity for development in the Llanilar ‘Service Centre’.”
Members agreed to delegate powers for officers to approve the scheme as an affordable unit, the plans otherwise refused.