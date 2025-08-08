Plans to convert recently approved ancillary buildings at a Ceredigion seaside village to B&B holiday lets, refused due to pedestrian access concerns, have now been allowed on appeal.
A change of use of ancillary residential buildings at Llys y Nant, on the B4321 Llangrannog to Pontgarreg road and part of the dwelling to B&B accommodation was refused by Ceredigion County Council planners, but owners appealed the decision to Welsh Government.
Both Llangrannog Community Council and the council’s highways officers had objected to the scheme on highway and pedestrian safety concerns, a report for planning officers said.
The application was refused on the grounds it “does not adequately provide off-site facilities for pedestrians/cyclists/people with disabilities to link with existing provisions and local services/facilities,” contrary to planning policies.
Since that refusal, an appeal was lodged with the Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW), which has now been allowed, planning permission granted.
The Inspector’s report said: “From what I saw, the distance to the village and the highway terrain comprises a manageable and feasible one for most, including those with pushchairs or wheelchairs.”
It added: “Although the officer’s report refers to an objection arising from its Highways consultation, there is nothing before me that expands on the nature of this objection, and neither have I been presented with any cogent evidence that the existing highway network is causing significant conflict amongst road users.”
It said the narrow and winding nature of the lane “encourages very slow traffic speeds and the exercise of caution by drivers,” and there was “very little evidence that the proposed B&B use would result in any material increase in traffic or road users over and above the existing use”.
It added: “It follows there would be no significant exacerbation of risk arising from existing highway conditions.”
