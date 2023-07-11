Plans for ‘bring your horse on holiday’ glamping pods at a Ceredigion hill farm are expected to be turned down later this week.
The application, by Mr O Jones, of 550-acre hill farm Penlanwen, near Llanddewi Brefi, to site five glamping pods on grazing land half a kilometre from the farm, is set to go before Ceredigion's planning committee on Wednesday, with it being recommended for refusal by council officers.
Penlanwen, roughly a mile from Llandewi Brefi, currently has a flock of 800 Welsh mountain ewes, and the farm wishes to diversify, a report for planners stated.
The proposed year-round glamping pods plan to tap into equestrian holiday accommodation, and would be designed, furnished, and equipped to meet the Visit Wales Gold Standard for Glamping Quality, and to qualify for The British Horse Society’s Horses Welcome Scheme, the UK’s first quality-assured scheme for equestrian holiday accommodation.
Agent, Living Design Consultancy, has previously stated: “The applicant’s research suggests that the proposed facility will be the only site in Ceredigion and third in Wales offering visitors the unique opportunity to bring their horse on holiday.
“Listing searches demonstrate that despite the recent increase in applications for ‘glamping’ accommodation, provision remains sparse in the Cambrian Mountains area and the development’s unique combination of facilities, accommodation style and quality, and location is not considered to be in direct competition with existing established glamping sites.”
Three letters of support, and one letter of objection, on the siting of the proposal some distance away from the main farm holding, have previously been received.
One of those supporting the application was Lynne Castlemaine of nearby Pantglas, who stated: “This enterprise will bring revenue and employment into the area, strengthening local businesses, but at the same time not presenting any threat to the natural environment or to the beauty of the countryside.
“Creating opportunity for more people to enjoy and explore the diverse and natural beauty of the Cambrian mountains is welcomed.”
A report for planners has previously stated the principle of development was supported, but the application runs contrary to several planning policies.