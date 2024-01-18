Plans for a development of 18 commercial units at Cardigan’s Parc Teifi business park have been approved, but a call to restrict use to local businesses has failed.
Last year applicant TID Holdings Ltd, trading as TI Davies and Son, submitted plans seeking permission for the flexible use commercial units, in the form of two buildings, at Plot C2 Parc Teifi.
The development will provide a total of 60 car parking spaces, including three disabled spaces and six EV charging points.
A call was made locally that the buildings should be for local businesses and not be allowed for occupancy by multi-national companies.
Cardigan Town Council supported the application, but had asked for a similar condition.
The application – recommended for approval – was referred to the 17 January meeting of Ceredigion’s development management committee for final decision as it constitutes major development.
A report for planners states the application site is located within Parc Teifi Business Park, an allocated employment site, and that: “Given the proposal seeks to develop a number of small-scale units for B1, B2 and B8 uses, it is deemed that the proposed development would suit the Parc Teifi site.”
It adds: “Therefore, in summary, the proposed development would support Cardigan’s commercial and public service base and in turn contribute towards the town’s role as a primary service hub for the area.”
On the issue of an occupancy restriction, the report adds: “The proposed development complies with relevant national and local planning policies as noted above, and the development does not become more acceptable, in planning terms, if its occupancy is restricted to local businesses only.
“The use of such condition would be unduly restrictive, and would put severe limitation on the development. For example, it would prevent incoming businesses from relocating/establishing in Cardigan, resulting in potential negative impact to the town’s economy.
“Defining local could also be problematic. Therefore, such a condition is not necessary to make the development acceptable, nor it is reasonable, and would also be difficult to enforce.”
Aberporth and Y Ferwig councillor Gethin Davies moved approval, saying it was “very difficult for businesses at present,” seconded by Cllr Chris James, who said he was “glad to see the opportunity for businesses to expand in the south of the county”.