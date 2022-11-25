Campaigners welcome Welsh Government decision to reject crematorium plan
The Welsh Government made the right decision in quashing planning permission for a crematorium to be built near Caersws, say campaigners against the proposals.
Following a planning hearing in July, the Welsh Minister for Climate Change Julie James MS on the advice of the planning inspector Tony Thickett, made the announcement in October to stop the scheme.
The planning application had been lodged in late 2020 by Powys Crematorium Limited to build an all-new crematorium at a site north of the B4568 road on land “formally known” as Ael y Bryn between Caersws and Aberhafesp.
The company is owned by Conservative Powys County councillor for Abermule, Cllr Gareth Pugh.
The application had been approved by the council’s Planning committee in May 2021.
In August 2021, the development was “called in” to be decided by a Welsh Government Minister.
David Evans and Janet Mackinnon who gave evidence against the Crematorium said: “We a small team who have opposed the crematorium, very much welcome the decision to refuse based on the inspectors’ recommendation.
“The right decision has been made to refuse this application.
“Call in by the Welsh Government enabled local and wider objections to the proposal to be properly considered.”
Cllr Pugh could challenge the decision at High Court by applying for judicial review of it.
When contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cllr Pugh confirmed he wouldn’t be challenging the decision, saying “The minister’s word is final”.
