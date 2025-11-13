House extension plans submitted by a senior member of Ceredigion County Council have been given the go-ahead.
In an application recommended for approval at the 12 November meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, Cllr Matthew Vaux, Cabinet member for Partnerships, Housing, Legal and Governance and Public Protection, and member for New Quay and Llanllwchaearn, sought permission for a side and rear extension of 1 Allen View, Cross Inn.
The application was referred to committee rather than being decided by planning officers under delegated powers in accordance with the council’s constitution, as the applicant is a serving councillor of Ceredigion County Council.
No objection was raised by Llanllwchaearn Community Council, and none were received from members of the public.
A report for members of the planning committee said: “The extension will replace the existing lean-to structure that currently accommodates the utility room and will adjoin the existing kitchen area.
“The new extension is designed to enhance the functionality of the ground floor by creating a larger open-plan living and dining space, alongside a new shower room that will be accessed via the utility area.
“Importantly, the extension will not project further from the original rear wall of the dwelling than the existing kitchen, which has a rearward projection of circa 3.7 metres.
“This ensures that the scale and footprint of the development remain proportionate to the existing building and respectful of neighbouring properties.”
“The layout has been carefully considered to optimise internal circulation and improve the overall usability of the ground floor.
“The roof form of the extension will be a flat roof design, incorporating a central lantern skylight feature to maximise natural light within the new living space.”
Approval of the application, as recommended was moved by Cllr Maldwyn Lewis, with the committee backing that recommendation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.