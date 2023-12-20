Plans by a Ceredigion farm machinery and tractor dealership to expand with new industrial buildings have been submitted to county planners.
Nigel Davies, of Gwili Jones & Sons, Maesyfelin, Lampeter seeks permission to develop a commercial unit compound on allocated land at Lampeter Business Park adjoining Gwili Jones & Sons, Lampeter.
A supporting statement by agents JMS Planning and Development says the application site has been used as an informal parking and storage area, but today is effectively a brownfield site.
It site, on the outskirts of Lampeter, once had outline planning permission – back in 1985 – for processing of wood waste to produce charcoal fuel, but it is not believed that permission was ever implemented, the statement says.
The statement adds: “The development will consist of three main buildings adjoining and opposite Gwili Jones, that will be utilised for industrial, storage, offices or warehousing purposes – any use which falls within the B class as defined by the settlement group statement.
“These buildings could then be split into smaller units which will be defined at reserved matters stage.”
One area of planning that has become an issue in Ceredigion is the issue of phosphate levels.
The statement says: “We understand that the site falls within the River Teifi SAC and as such phosphate levels are a problem within the catchment.
"However, Dwr Cymru Welsh Water have confirmed that Lampeter WwTW [wastewater treatment works] will be installed with a phosphorous removal system by the December 31, 2025, and as such a Grampian condition can be imposed on the permission if this is deemed necessary to ensure occupation of the units does not occur until these works are complete – following in the same manner as how Carmarthenshire CC now determine such applications.
“However, they have also confirmed that there is headroom within the WwTW at Lampeter in any case.”
It adds: “…as these are business units and not dwellings, the local planning authority may deem that they can be assessed in the same manner as retail proposals in that there will not be an overall increase of phosphates within the catchment as the units will serve the people living in the area in any case. In this instance the application can then be screened out.”
The application will be considered by planners at a later date.