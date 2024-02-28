The potential developers behind a proposed series of pylons running through the Teifi Valley held a consultation event in Cellan.
The event, hosted by GreenGen Cymru, a partner of Bute Energy, took place in Cellan’s Millenium Hall on Thursday 22 February.
GreenGen Cymru promoted their proposal to build a series of pylons up to 27m high, carrying 132kV overhead lines from the proposed Lan Fawr Energy Park, located between Llanddewi-Brefi and Tregaron, to a potential new National Grid substation in Carmarthen.
If the plans go ahead, a section of the overhead lines would run within miles of Cellan village.
GreenGen Cymru used the consultation as a chance to highlight the timeline for the project, as well as showing maps outlining their preferred route for the series of pylons. They also explored the ways they would support the region, as well as how the energy transported would benefit the local area.
Despite the company’s efforts to promote the development, Teifi Valley Residents Against Pylons group founder and Cellan resident Christine Lambert said locals were against the proposals. Some village residents gathered outside holding banners and posters with slogans saying ‘no pylons’ and other objections to the plans.
Christine said: “We put GreenGen Cymru on the back foot by being there outside the Hall before they even arrived to set up. When I arrived at 12, there were people outside & inside the Hall with posters, banners & badges & there were posters inside and outside the Hall.”
“The weather was awful but it didn't put people off. We even made it on to S4C news at 7.30 giving locals a chance to speak. I think the GreenGEN team were discomfited when they saw us there en masse but there was no aggression or hostility even though it was obvious that everyone was against the scheme.”
GreenGen Cymru’s consultation took place only days after Cellan residents gathered for a public meeting discussing the proposals on Saturday 17 February.
According to Christine, who organised the meeting, locals had no objection to the idea of transporting electricity through the area, but they want to see it transported through underground cables, rather than along a series of overhead pylons.