A call to allow a senior Ceredigion county councillor to speak on plans to redevelop a caravan site close to New Quay has been given the go-ahead.
A public pre-application consultation on plans by Vale Holiday Parks Ltd to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park, and 30 caravans from The Village Holiday Park, to allow for 47 pitches at Ocean Heights Holiday Parks, some 1.6 miles from New Quay on the A486 road was launched earlier this year by agent Geraint John Planning Ltd.
It includes 94 parking spaces for visitors for the additional units, with access routes and landscaping included in the plans.
The consultation has now closed and no formal planning application, as yet, has been publicised by Ceredigion county planners.
At the 16 July meeting of the county council’s ethics and standards committee, local county councillor for New Quay, and Cabinet member, Cllr Matthew Vaux applied for permission to be able to speak on the matter when a formal planning application is submitted.
Cllr Vaux, also a member of New Quay Town Council and Llanllwchaearn Community Council, had applied for permission after declaring a prejudicial interest.
In three applications, covering the county, town, and community elements, Cllr Vaux had said: “I have easement over land owned by the applicant to my property. My business [a chip shop in central New Quay] relies heavily on tourism trade.”
For the three applications he added: “As the representative for the people of Maenygroes who this will cause the most impact to, I feel I should be able to represent their views at any planning committee or community council meetings where this may arise.”
Committee members gave Cllr Vaux permission to speak only for 12 months on matters connected with the application, for a period of 12 months.
