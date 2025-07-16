Ceredigion Library Service has launched the 2025 Summer Reading Challenge for children aged 4-11.
Running until 27 September, the theme of this year’s theme challenge is ‘Story Garden – Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors’.
In partnership with The Reading Agency, the Welsh Book Council and local libraries across the UK, the challenge encourages children to keep reading over the summer holidays and explore the wonders of books, nature, and imagination.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a wonderful opportunity for children across Ceredigion to discover the joy of reading while connecting with nature and their local environment.
“It’s more than just books. It’s about imagination, exploration, and building a lifelong love of learning. We’re proud to support this initiative and encourage families to take part.”
Children can sign up for free at any library in Ceredigion and will receive a collector’s folder with the aim to visit the library at least four times throughout the summer and read six books.
They will collect stickers, rewards, and earn a certificate and a medal for completing the challenge.
Gareth Griffiths, Ceredigion Libraries Service Manager, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a fantastic way to keep children reading, learning, and inspired during the school holidays. We’re thrilled to welcome young readers to explore the Story Garden with us this year.”
To take part, visit your local library. Participation is completely free and children can choose from any books they like, including eBooks and audiobooks, so why not grow your children’s imaginations this summer by stepping into the Story Garden.
For more information, visit Ceredigion County Council’s library website (https://www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/tourism-leisure/ceredigion-library/)
and/or your ‘Llyfrgell Ceredigion Library’ on Facebook.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.